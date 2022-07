(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place at a Project Green Light gas station in Detroit. Suspect wanted in fatal shooting at Detroit gas station. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened at about 10:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, at a gas station located at 20600 W 7 Mile Road. Video footage shows the man shooting the victim, and then running away from the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO