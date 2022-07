Ryen opens with the Celtics’ reported interest in trading for Kevin Durant and why they should really just run it back rather than overpay (00:32). Next, he chats with The Athletic’s Mike Sando about his annual NFL QB Tiers article, including the controversy around Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson’s rankings (12:44). Finally, he closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:33).

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO