ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

With 'The Insider' Michael Mann Created a Different Kind of Crime Epic

By Ricardo Contreras
Vice
Vice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When beginning Mannhunting, Rob offered a hypothesis that (barring The Keep) almost any of Mann's films pre-Public Enemies could be credibly argued to be his Best Work....

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mann
Vice

We Need to Talk About the Music Industry's Open Secrets

This article is part of Open Secrets, a collaboration between gal-dem and VICE that explores abusive behaviour in the music industry – and how it has been left unchecked for too long. Read gal-dem’s Open Secrets articles here, and read VICE’s Open Secrets articles here. It’s a...
MUSIC
Vice

What It’s Like Growing Up in a Beloved Chinese Takeaway

In the preface to Angela Hui's new book, Takeaway: Stories From Behind the Counter, the writer and journalist says that “Chinese takeaways in the UK are often seen through the lens of exoticism and fetishisation”. Instead, she writes, “the Chinese takeaway in the UK deserves respect, not just for functioning in hostile environments, but because it’s a unique thing in itself. A spice bag in Ireland, Liverpool’s salt and pepper chips, and an old east London Chinese takeaway dish ‘Jar Jow’ are all expressions of what it means to be Chinese in the West.”
RECIPES
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
90K+
Followers
20K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy