Dothan, AL

Police: Alabama woman provided gun, drove youths to shooting

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Police say an Alabama woman provided a gun to juveniles and then drove them to and from the scene of a shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. -- An Alabama woman provided a gun to juveniles and then drove them to and from the scene of a shooting, police said Thursday. She was arrested on multiple charges.

Several youths were involved in a confrontation on July 15 before leaving the scene and returning in a vehicle driven by Shakita Leann Crittenton, 35, according to a statement from the Dothan Police Department.

Upon arrival, the youths got a handgun out of the trunk of the car and began shooting, said Lt. Ronald Hall. No one was injured, he said, and it's unclear what prompted the dispute.

Police searched Crittenton's home following the shooting and found illegal drugs and malnourished puppies that were being held in cages in closets, police said. Aside from being charged with attempted assault and discharging a weapon into a vehicle in the shooting, Crittenton also was charged with chemical endangerment and animal cruelty, the statement said.

Court records didn't show whether Crittenton had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Three youths were charged as juveniles in the shooting, Hall said. The relationship between them and the woman wasn't clear, he said.

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina's voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
EXPLAINER: Why the term 'genocide' matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia's Ukraine war "genocide," it isn't just another strong word. Calling a campaign that's aimed at wiping out a targeted group "genocide" not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That's partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
