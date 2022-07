Larry W. Stolzer, 76, of Beatrice passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Jefferson County Hospital in Fairbury. He was born on September 27, 1945, in Beatrice to Oscar and Sadie Adams Stolzer. He grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School. He served his apprenticeship with the Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union #88 and worked for different contractors in the Lincoln area as a pipefitter and welder over the years. Larry married Betty Duitsman on September 15, 1967, at Wilber. He served in the National Guard from 1965-71. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and driving around country roads.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO