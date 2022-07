Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez talks about transitioning from the Big Ten to the Big 12 at 2022 Big 12 Media Days. Adrian Martinez: "Yeah, I would say the easiest difference to point out is definitely just to transition from mostly in the Big Ten it's 4-2-5 type structure and here in the Big 12 it's a 3-3-5 most of the time and you have a unique Jack position, which is kind of like an extra safety. So watching that on film was definitely an adjustment for me because I've never seen something like that. But luckily for me, I got to watch it all spring and kind of make a transition and watch it day by day just with our K-State defense. And I'd say that's the biggest thing. I'm looking forward to other differences that may come across this year."

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO