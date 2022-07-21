Arkansas parents weigh COVID vaccine options for students ahead of classes

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the arrest of Marri Parks, 51, of Little Rock on multiple charges stemming from her time working at the Arkansas State Veterans Home at North Little Rock. During her time as an employee of a third party vendor working inside the facility, Parks allegedly accessed a resident’s debit card and fraudulently used it for transactions such as: alcohol, music and video streaming services, food delivery services, online shopping and even orthodontic care.
