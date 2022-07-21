ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk jokes shirtless pictures in Mykonos are ‘good motivation’ to hit gym

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
 4 days ago

Elon Musk is taking the stir over his shirtless pictures aboard a yacht in Mykonos in stride — and turning them into motivation to hit the gym.

Exclusive photos obtained by Page Six this week showed a shirtless Musk slathered with sunscreen relaxing alongside William Morris Endeavor boss Ari Emanuel and his new bride Sarah Staudinger on their luxury yacht near the Greek island.

Musk laughed off the social media firestorm on Thursday in response to a post by the account @WholeMarsBlog, which took aim at critics poking fun at the Tesla billionaire’s physique.

“According to new CDC guidelines anyone posting a shirtless pick of @elonmusk to make fun of him must also post a shirtless pic of themselves for comparison,” the account said.

“Tbh, it’s good motivation to work out, eat healthier & maybe take my shirt off outside more than once a year haha,” Musk joked in response.

Tbh, it’s good motivation to work out, eat healthier & maybe take my shirt off outside more than once a year haha

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2022

The tweet marked the second time that Musk has made light of the photos since they surfaced.

My calves are bigger tho

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2022

Musk initially reacted to the pictures on Twitter shortly after they went viral.

“Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!! (already back in the factory btw),” Musk tweeted .

Musk found time to reply even as his camp prepped for a pending legal battle with Twitter over his decision to walk away from a $44 billion agreement to buy the company.

Elon Musk relaxed on a yacht in Mykonos.
ThePhotOne / BACKGRID
The pictures of a shirtless Elon Musk sparked a response from him on social media.
ThePhotOne / BACKGRID

Delaware Chancery Court chief judge Kathaleen McCormick sided with Twitter this week in approving an expedited trial for the company’s lawsuit. Twitter is seeking to force Musk to follow through on the agreement’s original terms by court order.

The trial is scheduled to take place over five days in October. Musk’s team has argued he was justified in nixing the Twitter deal due to lingering questions about the number of spam bots within the social media app’s user base.

Musk has publicly questioned Twitter’s repeated claim that fake accounts comprise less than 5% of its users.

