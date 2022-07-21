This Lakers-Jazz Trade Sends Malik Beasley To L.A

The LIV Golf Tour has turned the golf world upside down with its lucrative offers for the PGA’s main stars. With several notable golf stars now under contract, the focus may have turned to notable names outside the tour as well. The biggest name that has drawn attention in recent weeks has been Charles Barkley. The former NBA star and current TNT personality is an electric on-camera star and it is understandable why the LIV tour would want him on the microphone. Barkley recently went on the Dan Patrick Show and shed some light on his outlook on the potential career move.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO