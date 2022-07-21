ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I used Marylin Monroe’s Erno Laszlo skincare and the results blew me away

By Ruby McAuliffe
 4 days ago

You could say that the master of medicine, Dr. Erno Laszlo, was skincare’s “it” guy back in the day. Everyone wanted to know him and everyone wanted to be treated by him.

Word got around when Dr. Laszlo first treated Hungarian actress, Frida Gombaszogi, after she was shot in the face by a rejected suitor in 1920. (We know — wild .)

Word quickly spread about his tenacious skincare treatments capable of restoring a women’s confidence. Before he knew it, everyone wanted to book an appointment with the famed dermatologist.

Once the 1930s rolled around, Dr. Laszlo shared the importance of washing the face with an oil and following up with a cleansing bar. Today, this is known as double cleansing , and it only boosted his popularity.

Naturally, Hollywood’s sparkly, acclaimed ladies wanted to get in on the action — Audrey Hepburn , Jacqueline Lee Kennedy Onassis, the Duchess & Duke of Windsor, Gloria Vanderbilt and bombshell Marilyn Monroe all flocked to Dr. Laszlo.

Erno Laszlo

But there was a catch. You couldn’t just grab a bottle of his serum .

No matter who you were, whether dripping in diamonds or not, you needed to secure an appointment with the esteemed Dr. Laszlo himself before being able to touch one of his products.

Marilyn Monroe alongside Erno Laszlo perscription.

This exclusivity carried on until the 2000s with interested buyers still required to book appointments with Saks ‘ Erno Laszlo beauticians, needing hold membership cards (capped at 25,000 people) and the necessity to gain admission to an exclusive members-only institute in New York City.

These days, everyone can get their hands on the Erno Laszlo brand dripping with history. Celebrity brand lovers include A-Listers like Kim Kardashian, Zac Posen, and Nina Dobrev.

“From his mastery of medicine to his celebrated clientele, Dr. Erno Laszlo’s incredible history continues to live on with modern-day innovations,” said Carla Martinez, general manager of  Erno Laszlo North America. “We’ve taken a deeper dive into the science of the skin, emphasizing the connection between the skin and the mind in every product we make and everything we do.”

My testing method

Before I begin, it’s important that I let you know how I went about testing these products. Well, I ditched all of my other skincare products and only opted for the Erno Laszlo line, including an Erno Laszlo face mask , soap, cream and more. I used each product for three consecutive weeks.

Check out my before and after photos, and if you want to know how I achieve Marilyn-like skin, keep reading.

1. Erno Laszlo Detox Cleansing Duo , $82

Shop more cleansers and cleansing duos here .

I began my testing with the Erno Laszlo Detox Cleansing Duo.

If you recall, this was one of Dr. Laszlo’s greatest achievements, as the double cleansing method is still used and adored by skincare gurus everywhere.

First, I took two pumps of the Detox Cleansing Oil and rubbed it together in my hands to create a light foam. I put it directly onto my face (which still had all of my mascara, lipstick and foundation from the day).

Erno Laszlo

The oil seamlessly lifted away my makeup and impurities minimizing the look of my pores and leaving my skin feeling fresh, not tight or dry.

Then, I took the Sea Mud Deep Cleansing Bar (AKA the Famous Black Soap) and gently rubbed it along the contours and depth of my face. Next, I massaged it in ensuring the soap cleansed, exfoliated and hydrated my skin.

To say I was impressed is an understatement, as my skin felt squeaky clean with peeling or flaking. This goodness continued for the full three weeks.

Buy Now 2. Erno Laszlo Vitality Treatment Mask , $96

Shop more masks here .

While this Vitality Treatment Mask doesn’t need to be used every single evening, I like to use it at least once a week. Beware, as this product can get a little messy, but it’s totally worth it.

Erno Laszlo

First, you’re going to combine the included Liquid Activator and Triple Mineral Powder with Magnesium Carbonate together. Then, you smooth over a thick later of the concoction over your face avoiding the eyes, brows , hairline or mouth (because no one likes yanking and pulling — ouch!). Next, leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Before you know it, it’s time to peel off the mask in a downward motion.

I was blown away by the results, as this face mask left my skin feeling plump and hydrated while looking bright and smooth. It makes sense, as your hydration levels are proven to increase by 48% instantly after use.

Buy Now 3. Erno Laszlo AHA Resurfacing Sleep Serum , $108

Shop more serums here .

If you’re like me, you’ve learned to live with breakouts. However, dealing with the aftermath of dark spots is probably the most annoying part of all. Thankfully, I found this serum.

This AHA Resurfacing Sleep Serum packs powerful ingredients into one bottle to resurface dull, uneven skin and to reveal a bright, youthful complexion.

Erno Laszlo

All I did was apply three drops of this serum after my cleansing routine.

I don’t struggle with sensitive skin, so I was able to jump right in and used this every single night. However, you may need to build up a tolerance for it, so the brand suggests liming initial use to once or twice a week and increasing the frequency as you go.

Take a look at the above before and after photos to see just how much it helped with my dark spots in those three quick weeks.

Buy Now 4. Erno Laszlo Ocuphel Emollient Eye Cream , $130

Shop more eye treatments here .

There was a time in my skincare journey where I neglected my under eyes. I simply used a generic face moisturizer on my eyes and called it a day. However, the under eye area is so delicate and deserves it own little bottle of goodness — after all, it’s on of the first areas to show signs of aging.

Erno Laszlo

All of that to say, I eagerly jumped at the opportunity to try the Ocuphel Emollient Eye Cream. Made with sunflower oil, carrot seed oil, glycerin, cucumber fruit extract and fatty acids, this cream soothes and smooth the under eye .

To apply, I took a pea-sized amount morning and night, warmed it up between my ring finger tips and gently tapped it on ensuring to get all the way up to the brown bone and over to the temples.

It brought forth an instant surge of hydration and also allowed for a more seamless makeup application, as it ridded of unwanted concealer flaking.

Buy Now 5. Firmarine Moisturizer SPF 30 , $120

Shop more moisturizers here and SPFs here .

There’s nothing like a good moisturizer and a rockstar SPF. Without either one, your skin will never reach its full glorious potential. So why not combine both killer products into one?

That’s exactly what Erno Laszlo did with the Firmarine Moisturizer SPF 30. Combining mineral-rich sea water, spirulina maxima, amino acids and essential minerals, this moisturizer helps rejuvenate skin, target signs of aging and draw out toxins.

Erno Laszlo

So, how it did itwork on me? Amazing.

First off, it kicked out my extra step of requiring an outside SPF product. But more over, it felt so smooth and buttery on my skin. It absorbed quickly and left my face looking bouncy and supple.

Buy Now 6. Erno Laszlo Shake-It Tinted Treatment , $56

Shop more toners here .

This Shake-It Tinted Treatment is only back for a limited amount of time, so I was pumped to be able to try it out myself, as this is one of Marilyn’s beloved Erno Laszlo picks.

Erno Laszlo

The Shake-It Tinted Treatment is a toner while doubling as a universally flattering skin veil to reduce pore size and control excess oil. Best of all, using it was a piece of cake.

Directly after moisturizing per the directions (yes, after ), I shook this bad boy up real good. Taking a cotton ball, I added a few drops of the toning solution and swiped it all over my face. Once I allowed the solution to dry, my skin neutralized and radiated a natural glow.

The reason for applying it after your oil-based products, is that it creates a matte base perfect for makeup or to wear alone.

Buy Now

After testing some of Erno Laszlo’s coveted skincare products, I have to say that this brand is well worth the century of hype. I don’t know why I ever dared doubting Marilyn Monroe’s skincare regimen but hopefully now you don’t have to waste time, like me!

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.

