R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 142, with 1 death

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
Predicting how the various COVID-19 strains impact an area can be difficult. PC: Truman VA Hospital Ashley Byrd interviews the Assistant Bureau Chief at the Bureau of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention Nathan Koffarnus to discuss an overall update on what strains are currently impacting Missouri and what might be ahead. (LISTEN 13:35) NEVER MISS...
The RI Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM)is warning swimmers about the dangers of jellyfish in Rhode Island waters, especially in the Charlestown waters. Please be advised — DEM's Division of Marine Fisheries Biologists have been monitoring a high abundance of Atlantic Bay Nettle Jellyfish in Ninigret Pond in Charlestown.
RI's Political Diary, exclusively from GoLocal, gives you up-to-date insights into the 2022 election. Governor Dan McKee has landed two critical endorsements. NEA Rhode Island unanimously voted to endorse McKee. “I am deeply committed to our schools, students, and educators – a high quality education is the foundation of each...
A Massachusetts college is ranked third most expensive in the United States in a new report by Wealth of Geeks. Amherst College, a private liberal arts college in Amherst, has a current sticker price of $76,800 per school year before loans, grants, work-study and other financial aid. It comes in behind Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, Calif., which costs $77,339 annually before financial aid, and University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, which costs $76,826.
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
At 12:07 a.m., Sunday, July 17, Rhode Island State Troopers arrested Michael F. Sabitoni, 55, of 22 Peppermint Lane, Johnston, for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drugs (first offense, BAC unknown) and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test, according to Rhode Island State Police. The...
The summer of 2014 was intense for employees and customers of Market Basket stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including the Market Basket location in New Bedford. On June 23, 2014, the Board of Directors of DeMoulas Supermarkets, Inc., the parent company of Market Basket, fired beloved President and CEO Arthur T. DeMoulas. The board's action resulted in a chain-wide job action that lasted more than six weeks.
The Rhode Island Cannabis Act was signed into law on May 25, 2022. While medical cannabis has been legal in Rhode Island since 2006, the new law permits residents over 21 years of age to possess and consume cannabis for recreational purposes, similar to many other states. What does the Act mean for employers?
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Energy -- the state's new utility company-- has some bad news for customers. The average residential customer will pay an extra $52 per month for electricity starting October 1, an increase of nearly 50%. Now, Attorney General Peter Neronha plans to step in. “Any proposed...
WESTPORT, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts has been closed for the day after a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, officials said. The highly venomous ocean predator was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Dangerous rip currents also...
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Surfer’s Rock Area at Sachuest Point Beach in Middletown for swimming because of high bacteria levels. (The remainder of Sachuest Beach has acceptable water quality for swimming.) The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) also recommends closing Hazard’s Beach in Newport because of high bacteria levels.
States are getting creative in finding ways to spend up the millions of federal dollars they received in COVID relief funds. If it’s not spent by 2024, the money disappears. Infrastructure updates, safety measures, and learning loss initiatives are popular ways some states are using these funds. As schools struggle to...
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that they were formally served with the lawsuit filed in federal court by Soscia Holdings LLC. In a tweet, DEM said that the Attorney’s General Office will be representing the state in the case. “The lawsuit does...
When you're hot, you're hot, and if you have spent the latter part of July in Massachusetts, chances are you have wilted just a bit with the oppressive heat. Remember, it's not the heat, it's the humidity – or so they say. As hot as it has been –...
This new status is the fifth “star” site for the company. A refinery testing team in Montana was recognized for its health and safety excellence. According to a press release, OSHA designated Team Inc. of Billings, Montana, a “star” employer. The company was awarded the “star” status in the Voluntary Protection Programs...
PORTSMOUTH, RI (WLNE) — Following a tragic week involving swimmer related accidents in the water, boaters are also taking this time to talk about warnings when on board. Just last week in Plymouth, Massachusetts, a couple was ejected from a rental boat and didn’t attach to the kill switch, which can result in an extremely dangerous situation.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the heat wave enters day five, an air quality alert day has been issued by the Department of Environmental Management for Washington and Newport Counties. The DEM says the alert was issued due to elevated ground level ozone concentrations right along the immediate coastline,...
(Photo supplied/Pixabay) Drugs were coming from California to Indianapolis, and being sold by a man named Keybo, says U.S. Atty. Zach Myers. He announced the indictment of Keybo and 20 other people Friday morning. The court documents say Keith “Keybo” Jones, 56, of Indianapolis, had his 12-year-old daughter involved in the operation. The...
