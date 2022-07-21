ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Murderer Escapes Michigan Jail After Canceling Credit Card Payment

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00maFt_0go2Hspz00
Photo : Getty Images

A Bay City man, who was convicted of murdering a man in Tennessee years ago, has been accused of another crime, according to MLive. This time, without any bloodshed.

50-year-old Thomas E. “Big Tank” Kotewa was arrested on May 10 on charges of third-degree retail fraud and resisting or obstructing police. Before that, he was charged with possessing narcotics, felon in possession of ammunition, and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle. A $450 bond was posted on Kotewa's behalf on June 1 and the man walked free.

“He used a credit card to bond himself out,” Undersheriff Mike Gomez explained. “When he got out, he promptly contacted his credit card company and said there was a false charge. They nullified the payment. He basically used a financial transaction device to escape from jail without a bond.”

Gomez said that they didn't discover the bond was never actually paid until Kotewa was out for just over a month.

“He knows he nullified that charge,” the undersheriff continued. “It’s not like he didn’t have enough money on it.”

Saginaw County District Judge Terry L. Clark arraigned Kotewa on July 14 on new counts of escape while awaiting trial on a misdemeanor and false pretenses between $200 and $1,000. He's due to appear in court on his recent escape charge July 25.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seize gun, 30-round magazine from 17-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers seized a gun Saturday from a 17-year-old in Eaton County. According to authorities, a traffic stop on I-96 in Eaton County resulted in the gun and a 30-round magazine being seized. Police said charges will be sought on the 17-year-old from Lansing...
EATON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

5 Michigan men arrested when officials break up drug deal, find fentanyl in car

BEULAH, Mich. – Five Michigan men were arrested when officials broke up a drug deal and found fentanyl in one vehicle and cash in the other, according to authorities. Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team said they identified a spot in Beulah, Michigan, where a drug deal was going to take place. They identified two vehicles involved in the transaction, officials said.
BEULAH, MI
13abc.com

SHERIFF: Michigan man arrested for resisting and obstructing police

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan man has been apprehended as the suspect on counts of criminal damage to multiple businesses across Monroe Township over the past several months, Sheriff Troy Goodnough reports. The suspect is Jeremy Lang, a 34-year-old man from Frenchtown Township. On July 22, troopers from the...
TOLEDO, OH
The Flint Journal

27-year-old Michigan woman killed in cooking-related fire

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 27-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning after a fire started in her apartment that appears to be cooking related. According to Fox 2 Detroit, firefighters were dispatched to the Lake St. Clair Apartments around 3:50 a.m. after a resident of the complex saw flames coming from an apartment window.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
City
Bay City, MI
Bay City, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Woman sues date for $10k • Suspects texted murdered deputy prior to death • truck split, hit by car at 100 mph

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan woman is suing a man for $10,000 after he stood her up on a date, the prosecutor's office said a murdered Wayne County Deputy was texting the men accused of murdering him before his death, and a Mercedes speeding at 100 mph crashes into a pickup truck slicing it in half: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gomez
WILX-TV

‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple people were found unconsious Friday at Rocky’s Roadhouse, a bar in Holt. Police say all three were in various stages of cardiac arrest. Friday evening the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) was called to Rocky’s Roadhouse on multiple reports of people unconsious and not breathing. When emergency responders from the ICSO, the Lansing Fire Department and the Delhi Fire Department arrived on scene, they found three people unresponsive and suffering from apparent heart failure.
HOLT, MI
1470 WFNT

Sadly, Missing Grand Blanc Graduate Found Dead After Massive Search

Heartbreaking news out of Detroit. The massive search we told you about early Monday morning for Jacob Hills has come to a tragic and unthinkable end. According to FOX2 in Detroit, the body of 18-year-old Jacob Hills was found early Monday morning. Police have told FOX2 that the case will be a murder investigation and that the young recent Grand Blanc High School graduate suffered gunshot wounds. Currently, there are no suspects in custody.
GRAND BLANC, MI
103.3 WKFR

Family Frantically Searching for 18yo Recent Grand Blanc High Graduate

The family of Jacob Hills desperately needs your help. The recent Grand Blanc graduate is missing and his loved ones are asking the public in the search. Jacob, who lives in Lake Orion, was last seen in Dearborn Heights on Saturday night. His car has since been found abandoned in Dearborn Heights near Telegraph and Ford Road and reported to be stolen according to a post by his grandmother on Facebook. The family believes Jacob is in grave danger and is desperate for answers and help that will lead to him being found.
GRAND BLANC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Payment#Murder
CBS Detroit

Former Michigan UIA Claims Manager Sentenced In COVID-19 Fraud Scheme

(CBS DETROIT) — A former claims manager with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is sentenced to two years for his involvement in a $1 million COVID-19 fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Officials say Jermaine Rose, 43, worked in the department in April 2020 when he used his credentials to approve false claims. Rose worked with individuals who would submit the claims using other people’s names or fictitious people. In exchange, he was paid between $50 and $150 per claim. In addition, some of the people worked with Rose to approve legitimate claims and receive the benefits on an accelerated schedule. Rose...
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Officials rescue three unconscious people in restaurant

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Three people were treated with Narcan inside a restaurant Friday. At 10:42 p.m. Ingham County received numerous 911 calls to report that several people inside Rocky’s Roadhouse were not breathing. Upon arriving, deputies located three people unconscious and in various stages of cardiac arrest.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Arab American News

How to clear a criminal record in Michigan? Updated website has info

LANSING — An updated webpage from the state’s attorney general wants to improve the process to expunge a criminal record, following a significant increase in the number of applications submitted to set aside a prior conviction. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office said in a press release this week...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKQI Channel 955

WKQI Channel 955

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit #1 Hit Music Station

 https://channel955.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy