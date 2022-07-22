ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEAT ALERT: First heat wave of the year could continue through weekend

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: A return to dry weather and sunshine Friday through the weekend.

WHAT'S NEXT: Next chance for storms and wet weather comes late Monday into Tuesday with a break from the heat following.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says the hot and humid weather continues with highs near 90 degrees.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Lows near 74. Southwest to west wind 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs near 91. Lows near 74. West to south wind 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs near 90. Lows near 75.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with sun and clouds. Slight chance of a shower at night. Highs near 91. Lows near 74.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a good chance of scattered showers and storms late in the day. Highs near 88. Lows near 73.

TUESDAY: Chance for a few showers early then partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 86. Lows near 69.

IN THIS ARTICLE
