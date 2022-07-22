Rockland County: 1 case of polio confirmed by health officials

The first case of polio in the U.S. in a decade was identified in Rockland County.

Officials say the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated young adult, whose symptoms started to show about a month ago. They say the person developed paralysis and is no longer thought to be contagious.

According to the New York state Department of Health, the person had a vaccine-derived strain of the virus.

This means they got it from someone who has a live, active virus version of the polio vaccine - which has not been offered in the United States for some time now.

Health officials say this points to origins outside the country.

The Rockland Health Department found out from the state about the case Monday night and is now working to find the source, monitor any possible spread and get people vaccinated.

They say people who are vaccinated with the three-dose series are at low risk and are protected.

Officials say the virus can spread through fecal matter, consuming contaminated food and water or sometimes respiratory droplets.

"We're fortunate in Rockland because our Department of Health has been battle-tested. Time and time again. They defeated measles, continue to tackle COVID. And I know without a doubt will eliminate the latest health concern as well," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

The county will be hosting polio vaccination clinics at the Health Department Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Monday 1-4 p.m.

The clinics are for those who have not been vaccinated against polio, not completed their vaccine series or at high risk even though they're vaccinated.

To pre-register for an appointment, click here. http://rocklandgov.Com/departments/health/clinics-and-immunizations/

Walk-ins are welcome. For help making an appointment, call: 845-238-1956.