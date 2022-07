As temperatures continue to reach record highs, Americans are travelling to the US coasts for reprieve from the sweltering heat and heading to the beach. But beach-goers are being advised to keep their wits about them: There’s been a recent increase in the number of reported shark attacks and sightings.At least four people were injured in Long Island, New York, as a result of shark encounters this summer and elsewhere beaches are being closed or closely monitored as fears of additional shark attacks rise.While experts assure us that this recent string of attacks isn’t necessarily a cause for concern...

