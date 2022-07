I have heard rumor after rumor of a “alleged coverup” for a department head within the town of Morehead City, NC. As usual I cannot help but think of their standard procedure to “lie, deceive and as usual do not admit anything to the citizens” as they/we are not competent enough to comprehend the reality of any situation. The mayor and town council fail to understand they work for we the people and when sworn into office they take an oath to do so.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO