SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — As our affiliate WATE reports, a motorcyclist died in a collision on Veterans Parkway near McCarter Road Saturday night, after being chased by police. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 32-year-old, Zachary Gorman was driving north on Veterans Parkway during a chase with Sevier County Police Department. Officials say the pursuit began around 7:00 p.m.

SEVIER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO