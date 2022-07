PARADISE, Calif. — A Butte County woman will spend the next year behind bars after making false statements in an application for FEMA benefits after the 2018 Camp Fire. According to the United States Department of Justice, 66-year-old Deborah Laughlin of Magalia was sentenced Monday to 12 months in prison and more than $77,000 in restitution.

