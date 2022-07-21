Crayons and crowns

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has weighed its options on whether or not to appoint a new county auditor ahead of the November general election. The supervisors first took up the discussion at the regular Board of Supervisors meeting July 12. Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson said due to timing ahead of the deadline for an appointee, he and Supervisor Mike Olson conducted the interviews with the two candidates that had applied for the position. Peterson felt there were a number of issues that needed to be discussed.

