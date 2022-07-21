ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Former ‘Bond’ actress Ana de Armas says there’s ‘no need for a female’ 007

By Luke Mc Cormick
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UPNAV_0go2D19Z00

With Daniel Craig stepping away from the “Bond” franchise actress Ana de Armas doesn’t feel the role needs to swap genders.

Speaking with The Sun , the “No Time to Die” actress said, “There’s no need for a female Bond. There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over. This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he’s at.”

However, Armas hopes female roles in future movies within the universe will become larger. “What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way,” she said, adding hopefully, “That they’re given a more substantial part and recognition. That’s what I think is more interesting than flipping things.”

Barbara Broccoli, producer of the “Bond” films, has said recently there is no rush in the casting process of finding a new 007. “Nobody’s in the running,” she told Deadline .

She did add that while there is no script, the next film will be a reboot of the franchise, just as they did when Daniel Craig began his run as the secret agent in 2006’s “Casino Royale.”

Armas can next be seen in the Netflix thriller “The Gray Man” and will be portraying Marilyn Monroe in the streaming giant’s “Blonde” later this year.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Ana De Armas
Audacy

Billie Eilish just surprised us all with 2 new songs: Listen now

Billie Eilish has surprised us all with an EP called Guitar Songs, featuring two brand new songs, “TV” and “The 30th.” Co-written and produced by Billie’s brother and collaborator FINNEAS, Guitar Songs is the first musical follow-up since dropping 2021’s Happier Than Ever. Listen...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
Audacy

Jon Bernthal is talking 'The Walking Dead' and training in Moscow with Rob Lowe: Listen now

Jon Bernthal joins Rob Lowe on the latest episode of the Literally! podcast. During the conversation, Bernthal explains why he left the United States for an intense training session in Russia. The famed actor took the advice of his acting teacher at the time, who recommended that he attend the Moscow Art Theatre. “I was there for two years,” says Bernthal. “I didn't have internet. There were no cell phones. I literally just went.” He adds, “it's enormously disciplined… enormously brutal but beautiful at the same time.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy