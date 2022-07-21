Dallas Taco Bell Manager Allegedly Threw Boiling Water at Customers
By Stryker
102.3 The Bull
3 days ago
Smell the lawsuit coming a mile away with this one. Looks like back on June 17th, Brittany Davis and her daughter entered the Taco Bell at 11829 Abrams Road in Dallas. Some details have been released at this time, but I am assuming this incident happened at night. I say this...
Video released Friday by attorneys representing two customers suing Taco Bell appears to show a person behind the counter of a Dallas store swinging a bucket of steaming liquid at them. The pair say they suffered serious burns when a store manager poured the water on them as they complained...
DALLAS — A woman and child are suing Taco Bell after alleging employees poured scalding, boiled water on them -causing severe burns and trauma- as they tried to address a wrongly-made order. According to one of the retained attorneys, Ben Crump, Brittany Davis and the minor identified as C.T....
