Investigation leads to the arrest of Ferriday man for allegedly possessing over 6 pounds of narcotics and firearms

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation in Ferriday, La. Authorities searched a residence on the 200 block of Kyle Road where they discovered over six pounds of synthetic marijuana, cocaine, Xanax, and numerous firearms.

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to deputies, they arrested 39-year-old Demarker Neal and he was charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of Minors.

