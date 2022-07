The South Carolina men’s basketball team officially announced the signing of five-star recruit G.G. Jackson on Monday. The 6-foot-9 Ridge View High forward announced his commitment to his hometown Gamecocks on Saturday, while also announcing his intentions to reclassify to the 2022 class and play college basketball this upcoming season. Jackson is the highest-ranked signing for the Gamecocks in program history and represents a massive recruiting win for first-year head coach Lamont Paris.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO