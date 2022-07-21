ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins Re-Sign Kasperi Kapanen to 2-Year Contract Extension

Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to multiple reports, the Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed winger Kasperi Kapanen to avoid his arbitration hearing that was set for July 30th. The new deal is for two years and carries a $3.2 million cap hit. He’ll be...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Matt Corral Agrees to Terms on Rookie Contract with Panthers

Monday morning, rookie quarterback Matt Corral and the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms on his rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Corral was one of the few draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft that had yet to sign a contract. With Corral now officially on board, the Panthers have signed all six of their selections from April's draft.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Sabres Are Rolling the Dice on Eric Comrie

Despite being expected to have a busy offseason, the Buffalo Sabres were surprisingly quiet when NHL Free Agency opened on July 13 and didn’t make much of a splash. The Sabres currently possess over $19 million in salary cap space but made just two signings of note, inking defenseman Ilya Lyubuskin and goaltender Eric Comrie to two-year deals each.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Seahawks Tried Out Five Players

Hausmann, 24, wound up signing a three-year rookie deal with the Lions after going undrafted in the 2021 draft. The Lions, unfortunately, waived him in August of last year but only lasted one day before being claimed by the Giants. From there, Hausmann spent time on and off the Giants’...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Tuesday's SGP focuses on powerless Cardinals

You know what happens when your two best hitters are unable to play? Your odds of winning decrease significantly. You know who currently has that problem? The St. Louis Cardinals. With NL MVP betting favorite Paul Goldschmidt and All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado out for their two-game series against Toronto due to vaccine requirements, St. Louis is going to have a whole lot tougher of a time winning Tuesday's series opener. Add the fact Toronto scored 40 runs — that's right, 40 runs — in their three-game sweep vs. Boston over the weekend, and all of a sudden the Blue Jays look like a juggernaut, and the Cardinals look like a little helpless insect seconds away from getting eaten by a snake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Shares The Serious Money Lost By 2 Cardinals Stars

The St. Louis Cardinals got some very bad news on Sunday when it was learned that superstars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado would be unavailable for the team’s two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The city of Toronto is currently under a vaccine mandate, and both Goldschmidt and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Who Says No — Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Package

The series rolls on, as we’re approaching about a week away from the trade deadline. With the 2022 draft class all but locked up, the Braves are finally getting some prospect help. That may make some other guys in the organization more expendable. Even though the bullpen is a strong point for the Braves, could they still look to bolster the unit at the deadline? We saw the Braves trade for another Pirates relief arm — Richard Rodriguez — at the 2021 trade deadline. You can read about how that deal panned out here. Regardless, Bednar is not a similar player to Rodriguez — he’s the real deal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
Yardbarker

Cardinals Receive Terrible News On Steven Matz

It was far from a banner weekend for the St. Louis Cardinals as they opened their second half with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. St. Louis lost two out of three to the Reds and it was also discovered that their two best players, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, are unvaccinated and will be unavailable for their brief two-game series in Toronto.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy