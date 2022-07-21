Denver police investigate shooting in Elyria-Swansea neighborhood
A shooting in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood left one man dead, Denver police said Thursday.
The shooting occurred at East 48th Avenue and North High Street in east Denver.
As of Thursday afternoon, there was no word of an arrest. The medical examiner will release the victim's name after his family has been notified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
