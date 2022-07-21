ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver police investigate shooting in Elyria-Swansea neighborhood

By Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
A shooting in the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood left one man dead, Denver police said Thursday.

The shooting occurred at East 48th Avenue and North High Street in east Denver.

As of Thursday afternoon, there was no word of an arrest. The medical examiner will release the victim's name after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

9NEWS

Commerce City Police investigating Monday morning homicide

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning in the 5400 block of Leyden Street. At about 2:10 a.m., police were called to the scene of a reported shooting and found a man who had been shot, according to police. The man was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Man found dead in Broomfield apartment; juvenile in custody

DENVER – A juvenile was arrested early Monday morning after a man was found dead inside an apartment at a complex near 120th Avenue and Main Street in Broomfield. Broomfield police said officers were called to the apartment just after 1 a.m. on what they called a “disturbance.” Inside, they found a man dead at the scene and took the juvenile into custody.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Westword

Weekend Violence in Metro Denver Includes Another Officer-Involved Shooting

A fatal officer-involved shooting occurred in Englewood late on July 24, a week after Denver tallied three officer-involved shootings, two fatal, in five days. This past weekend, the Denver Police Department reported three shootings and a stabbing, none involving officers firing their guns. In addition, there was a homicide early...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Commerce City police search for homicide suspects, ask for public's help

Police in Commerce City on Monday morning are searching for the suspects in a killing, and hope the public can help them in their investigation. They say a man was shot during an apparent overnight car theft and died from his injuries. It happened just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Leyden Street and 54th Avenue. Authorities say the suspects are three males.They were driving a dark sedan and pulled up to a house on Leyden Street. Police said the males "confronted two male victims in front of the residence" and then shot one of them. After that, they stole a pickup truck from the two victims and drove off both the sedan and the truck before officers arrived. Police said they are now searching for that truck. It was described as:maroon 2003 Chevy Silverado 1500 extra cab and lift kit Colorado license plate APHT32 The identity of the victim hasn't been released. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Commerce City Police Department's tip line at (303) 289-3626. Callers can remain anonymous.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Woman allegedly scammed by Denver metro contractor paid back in full, following CBS4 investigation

After CBS4 Investigates reported about an alleged contractor scam in early July, one woman says she's finally getting paid back the money she thought was gone forever. It all started when Pat Barash, who owns several apartment rentals in the metro area, needed some carpeting work done in one of her rental units in Aurora.She hired Abercrombie Carpets and Floors, owned by Michael Tobin, of Golden, to do the work. She says he took some measurements and gave her an estimate.She says he asked for an $1,100 deposit and said she could pay him the remainder once the work was...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Body found near popular trailhead, homicide suspected

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspected homicide is under investigation in Boulder County after someone was found dead near the Realization Point trailhead west of the city. First responders got the call before 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, and found the body of a female near the trailhead just off Flagstaff Road, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators believe the victim and the suspect or suspects likely knew each other, and there is no threat to the public.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

Denver shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect still at large

DENVER (KDVR) – A shooting that occurred early Saturday morning has left one man dead and now the Denver Police Department is looking for the person responsible. At roughly 3:37 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Monaco Parkway in the area along the northern border of the Montclair neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Fort Collins man charged with attempted murder

A judge set bail at $125,000 for a Fort Collins man accused of shooting at a woman during a car chase and later disappearing with a 9-month-old child he was babysitting. When officers arrested Gabriel Motta, 50, earlier this month, they found the missing infant in a baby stroller with a loaded gun hidden under the blankets where the child had been lying, police said.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

2 dead, 3 hurt in head-on crash in Denver

Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Denver. It happened early Sunday morning at Santa Fe Drive and West Mississippi Avenue. Police said a truck was driving the wrong way down Santa Fe and crashed into an SUV. The driver and the passenger in the SUV were both killed. Three people were inside the truck and they are expected to survive. The driver of the truck is being held on tentative charges of vehicular homicide and assault.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Woman hit, killed in hit-and-run crash in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is looking for the person who hit and killed a woman on Saturday night. LPD posted to Facebook on Saturday around 11 a.m. that they were investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian near 1st Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard. A...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

