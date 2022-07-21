ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Immersive King Tut exhibit headed for Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green
MetroTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLighthouse Immersive is at it again with an Immersive King Tut exhibit that’s headed for Detroit this November. They’re the same folks behind the Immersive Van Gogh projection mapping show that was delayed at least three times but seemingly went off without a hitch in May once a venue was finally...

www.metrotimes.com

