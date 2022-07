When DC Comics first announced DC: Mech, one could assume it was a crazy mashup of ideas to appeal to a younger audience. But heck, it also appeals to the kid inside all of us as Kenny Porter and Baldemar Rivas detail an alternate timeline where every superhero has its own skyscraper-sized mech suit. Then you read it and realize a lot of thought went into this idea which makes it a must-read Elseworlds tale.

