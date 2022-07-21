ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Jaire Alexander, David Bakhtiari both make PFF's Top 50 players list entering 2022

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sfnUB_0go2482i00

Edge rusher Rashan Gary and safety Adrian Amos were joined by cornerback Jaire Alexander and left tackle David Bakhtiari on Pro Football Focus’ Top 50 players list entering the 2022 season.

The top 10 has yet to be revealed, meaning MVP Aaron Rodgers is soon to join, but the Green Bay Packers are already well-represented in the elite players category.

Gary and Amos ranked 49th and 40th on the list, respectively. Alexander and Bakhtiari came in at No. 22 and 23, respectively.

Both Alexander and Bakhtiari were injured for big chunks of last season, likely hurting their finish in the list. But both are still considered to be among the best in the game at their premium positions, and for good reason: Per PFF, Alexander has the highest overall coverage grade among cornerbacks since 2020, while Bakhtiari – still the gold standard in pass protection at left tackle – allowed just nine total pressures during his last full season in 2020.

Alexander will re-join a secondary featuring Amos, Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes and Darnell Savage. Bakhtiari is expected to resume protecting the blindside for Rodgers.

When Rodgers is announced in the top 10, the Packers will have five players on the list, and others – such as Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones, Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kenny Clark and All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell – weren’t even included.

