HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It was an emotional evening in Highland Park Monday night as the City County held its first in-person meeting since the July 4th parade massacre. Members started off with a moment of silence to honor the seven victims who were killed. There were also several thank-yous for the first responders who rushed to the scene. Mayor Nancy Rotering also urged residents to be patient and be there for each other through all the trauma. "Collectively, we experienced violent events that will impact each of us in different ways and at different times,"...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO