Charlotte Newell has been hard at work in Rawlins for years making the community a better place to live. Her LinkedIn page lists Carbon County School District #1 as her most recent employer. Before that, Newell was branch manager for the Bank of the West. And for many years, Newell volunteered her time to city. She was honored at Tuesday’s city council meeting for efforts. Pam Thayer of Rawlins DDA/Main Street recognized Newell for years of service.

RAWLINS, WY ・ 18 HOURS AGO