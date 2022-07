Railroad enthusiasts, train buffs, historians and lovers of the American West should take note. Union Pacific’s famed “Big Boy” No. 4014 will be in Cheyenne on Saturday. The event is part of a special passenger trip from the Mile High City to Cheyenne Frontier Days hosted by the Union Pacific Museum. A larger West Coast Steam Engine Tour planned for this summer was cancelled. So Saturday’s event will be the only time Big Boy will be in Wyoming this year.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 18 HOURS AGO