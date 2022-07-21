Age 55 and up community Ivy Point Richmond to open this fall

Code Enforcement's Did You Know? The City of Pearland’s City Ordinance Number 633-4, Sec. 13-17(a) (1). Weeds and Offensive Conditions. Sec. 13-17(a)(1) makes it a violation for any premises to allow weeds to grow to a height greater than nine (9) inches. But did you know, the premises may include some portions of the right-of-way, open drainage ditches, and other areas up to the hard surface of the road or pavement? To find if the City or other entity is mowing any portion of, or area adjacent to your property, the City of Pearland urges you to visit the Mowing Schedule Map on the Pearland GIS website, or contact your friendly Code Enforcement staff to talk about the requirements for your property.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO