Richmond, TX

Age 55 and up community Ivy Point Richmond to open this fall

By Asia Armour
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 55 and up apartment community's amenities include a pool and space for lounging and barbecuing. (Courtesy Ivy Point Richmond) Ivy Point Richmond is an...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 1

 

Community Impact Houston

BioBirth now open in Webster

BioBirth Birth Center opened in June at 20 Professional Park, Webster. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) BioBirth Birth Center opened in June at 20 Professional Park, Webster. The facility has trained midwives who help mothers birth babies in comfort, complete with birthing tubs and walk-in showers. The business also is a learning center, meaning student midwives get hands-on learning at the facility. Before opening, BioBirth's midwives conducted home births for clients. 713-732-4326. www.biobirths.com.
WEBSTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

Modern Design & Remodeling in Spring aims to simplify home transformation process for clients

Owner Israel Monroy operates Modern Design & Remodeling, which opened in January 2020. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) When Modern Design & Remodeling owner Israel Monroy was 18 years old, he accepted a summer job at a flooring store. He said he had no idea, however, that it would be the beginning of a lifelong career in the industry.
SPRING, TX
pearland.com

Code of Ordinances for the City of Pearland

Code Enforcement's Did You Know? The City of Pearland's City Ordinance Number 633-4, Sec. 13-17(a) (1). Weeds and Offensive Conditions. Sec. 13-17(a)(1) makes it a violation for any premises to allow weeds to grow to a height greater than nine (9) inches. But did you know, the premises may include some portions of the right-of-way, open drainage ditches, and other areas up to the hard surface of the road or pavement? To find if the City or other entity is mowing any portion of, or area adjacent to your property, the City of Pearland urges you to visit the Mowing Schedule Map on the Pearland GIS website, or contact your friendly Code Enforcement staff to talk about the requirements for your property.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Abigail's Place to break ground on new transitional living duplexes in Fort Bend County

Two 1,000-square-foot duplexes that will provide transitional living for mothers and their children in crisis situations will break ground July 26. (Courtesy Chesmar Homes) Abigail's Place, the nonprofit organization serving displaced single mothers and their families in Fort Bend County by providing emergency housing support, will soon break ground on a new expansion project.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

All Ears Listening and Language Center opens pediatric audiology clinic in The Woodlands

The new pediatric audiology clinic in The Woodlands provides urgent followup care to infants who fail their newborn hearing screening. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) All Ears Listening and Learning Center's clinic opened June 1 at 4840 W. Panther Creek Drive, The Woodlands. The new pediatric audiology clinic will provide urgent followup care to infants who failed their newborn hearing screening test. The learning center provides listening and spoken language speech intervention as well as education to children who are deaf and hard-of-hearing. According to a news release, children from birth to elementary school age are taught by speech language pathologists at the facility to help close the gap in literacy, inclusion, spoken language and social-emotional development between them and their hearing peers. 936-251-3021. www.allearscenter.org.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jersey Mike's to open second Conroe location in 2023

The fast-casual sub sandwich chain Jersey Mike's will open a location on Hwy. 242 following its April launch of a Loop 336 location. (Courtesy Splash LLC) Sub sandwich chain Jersey Mike's will open a second Conroe location on Hwy. 242 in the first quarter of 2023 following an earlier launch at Loop 336, according to spokesperson Kyle Potvin, whose firm represents the restaurant.
CONROE, TX
cw39.com

West Memorial Loop closed to traffic for one month

HOUSTON (KIAH) – West Memorial Loop will be closed to vehicular traffic for at least the next month as construction continues around the park. Work begins on Monday, July 25 to make this section of the loop a two-lane road for drivers, from Memorial Drive to the tennis center. The turnaround will also be turned into two lanes.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Envy Wine Room in Spring to reopen Sept. 1 following February fire

Envy Wine Room offers an extensive wine selection with a team of on-site sommeliers who can walk patrons through wine and food pairings. (Courtesy Envy Wine Room) Following months of closure due to a fire Feb. 22, Envy Wine Room will celebrate its grand reopening in Old Town Spring on Sept. 1. Located at 126 Midway St., Spring, Envy Wine Room offers an extensive wine selection with a team of on-site sommeliers who can walk patrons through wine and food pairings. The business also features the Why Not Envy Me? boutique and gift shop, where customers can sip and shop. According to owners Brad and Effie Stees, the business will offer wine, food and boutique specials throughout September in celebration of its grand reopening. 281-528-9868. www.envywineroom.com.
SPRING, TX
ABC13 Houston

Houston Association of Realtors: Property sales decline in June

HOUSTON, Texas -- Year-over-year total property sales fell by over 9% in the Houston area for June, according to the Houston Association of Realtors' July 13 Multiple Listing Service report. The video featured above is from a previous report. Total active listings on Houston-area property was 29,344 June, 27.4% higher...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

