The hot weather has been all over the news even though locally it hasn’t been the same sweltering forecasts. Looks like next week will be a little different! Last weekend had some gray skies and summer drizzle, which is changing up with next week’s forecast of high 80s. It makes me think of what there is to do outside, especially after I caught a breeze off Lake Union this week while waiting outside a saxophone lesson. I would like to recreate that as many times as possible this summer, and there are a lot of good options for fun outside coming up in Edmonds.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO