FENWICK ISLAND – A $350,000 grant award will allow the town to move forward with dredging activities in the Little Assawoman Bay. In a Fenwick Island Town Council meeting last Friday, Councilman Bill Rymer, chair of the town’s dredging committee, announced the municipality had been granted a $350,000 award from the Delaware Community Reinvestment Fund to support ongoing dredging activities.

FENWICK ISLAND, DE ・ 15 HOURS AGO