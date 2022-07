July has been a big month for Jennifer Lopez. Just last weekend, she tied the knot in Las Vegas with longtime love Ben Affleck, and since then, the pair have embarked on a honeymoon to France. Said romantic trip coincided with her 53rd birthday, too, which took place on July 24, so it makes sense that the talent has been at the top of her fashion game without looking overdone. (Elation seems to be her key accessory.) Her rotation as of late has been full of cute and simple pieces, with two of Lopez’s honeymoon dresses hailing from Reformation’s current collection and making for the most attainable of looks.

