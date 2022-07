Doris Ann Migura, 82, of George West, Texas passed away July 21, 2022. Doris was born February 19, 1940 in Three Rivers to Sherman C. Clifton and Viola (Geffert) Clifton. She married Davey Pete Migura on May 17, 1988. After raising her children, Doris went to Bee County College and earned a degree as a beautician. She was on the Dean’s List throughout college. After college graduation she opened her own beauty shop, Doris’s House of Hair and retired after 25 years of making people beautiful.

GEORGE WEST, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO