Wicomico County, MD

Wicomico Superintendent Reviews Entry Plan

By Bethany Hooper
The Dispatch
 4 days ago

SALISBURY – In his first board meeting as the school system’s new leader, Superintendent Dr. Micah Stauffer announced the selection of a new chief finance and operations officer. In last week’s school board meeting, Stauffer introduced the community to Dr. Brian Raygor, who will leave his role...

mdcoastdispatch.com

The Dispatch

Town Scores $350K For Dredging Project

FENWICK ISLAND – A $350,000 grant award will allow the town to move forward with dredging activities in the Little Assawoman Bay. In a Fenwick Island Town Council meeting last Friday, Councilman Bill Rymer, chair of the town’s dredging committee, announced the municipality had been granted a $350,000 award from the Delaware Community Reinvestment Fund to support ongoing dredging activities.
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
The Dispatch

Fenwick Business Community Opposes Ordinance Changes

FENWICK ISLAND – Citing concerns from commercial property owners, two proposed ordinance amendments relating to parking and mechanical equipment will return to a Fenwick committee for review. In a public hearing held last Friday, several members of the Fenwick Island business community came before the town council to share...
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
WMDT.com

Governor Hogan Proclaims July 24th as Officer Spencer Wiersberg Day

SALISBURY, Md- Governor Hogan has signed a proclamation naming July 24th as Spencer Wiersberg Day, in honor of the Fruitland police officer who died in January of 2020 from bone cancer on what would have been his 26th birthday. “I will never forget meeting Spencer as his strength and bravery...
FRUITLAND, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Dental welcomes Dr. Dominic Prestipino

Rehoboth Beach Dental recently announced that Dominic Prestipino, DDS, has joined its practice and is accepting new patients at the Rehoboth office. Born and raised in Rehoboth Beach, Prestipino is committed to serving the healthcare needs of his local community. “I am excited to return home and contribute to the quality of life in our growing small-town community,” he said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Somerset; St. Marys; Talbot; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S SOMERSET ST. MARYS TALBOT WICOMICO WORCESTER MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Confederate Flag Blocks Funds for Museum Repairs

GEORGETOWN, Del. - South of Georgetown, off the Route 9 bypass, sits the Marvel Museum at the Georgetown Historical Society. The museum is a look back in time at the history of Sussex County. In one corner of the property is a look at the county's connection to the Civil...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WGMD Radio

Offender Absconds from Sussex Community Corrections Center

The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown after being allowed to leave on an approved work pass. The DOC Friday issued a Warrant for Escape after Conviction for 29-year-old Dustin Jones, whose last known address...
GEORGETOWN, DE
idesignarch.com

Neo-Colonial Style Waterfront Estate on the Eastern Shore

This refined residence in Centreville, Maryland in Queen Anne’s County east of Annapolis, is a magical haven with beautiful gardens and dramatic water views. The main house features Neo-Colonial style façade with clapboard shutters. The estate sits on more than 150 acres of land overlooking the Chester River....
CENTREVILLE, MD
WTOP

Police: Maryland man dies when Lyft driver ends ride on highway

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway. Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to Bethany Beach.
CLARKSBURG, MD
WBOC

Coolest Job on Delmarva: Working on Ice

Inside the Carousel Hotel in Ocean City, it's practice time for the ice skaters in "The Next Ice Age." Workers are also not complaining at the ice delivery and wholesale company, known as Blue Marlin Ice.
OCEAN CITY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Seacrets coming to Chincoteague

PIctured: Seacrets Ocean City, Md. location. Chincoteague is getting its own version of the popular Ocean City, Md., bar and grill Seacrets, which will be located on the southern end of the island. The deal was finalized Wednesday morning, according to Seacrets owner Leighton Moore. He said the Seacrets Chincoteague...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Seniors can sign up for farmers market coupons July 26 in Lewes

Seniors who qualify can sign up from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Lewes Public Library to receive the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons. The program provides income-eligible seniors $50 to spend on produce and honey at Delaware farmers markets and farm stands that accept these coupons. The Historic Lewes Farmers Market accepts these coupons at both its Saturday and Wednesday market venues.
LEWES, DE
talbotspy.org

Letter to the Editor: Canary in the Colonoscopy Mill

I’m a person who has a mammogram once a year. As part of routine preventative health care, I also have a colonoscopy procedure in accordance with the national standards for frequency. Although only 8% of newly diagnosed cancers are colon cancers, early detection and treatment dramatically reduces death rates. So colonoscopies are very valuable and I would want to continue to have them as recommended.
EASTON, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Ellendale area on Saturday night. On July 23, 2022, at approximately 10:05 p.m., a 2007 Honda Accord, operated by a 28-year-old male of Georgetown, DE was traveling northbound on N. Dupont Boulevard in the right lane approximately a half mile south of Beach Highway at a high rate of speed. At this time, a 2016 Ford Explorer was unoccupied and disabled on a private drive east of N. Dupont Boulevard. The operator of Accord made an aggressive lane change, from the right lane to the left lane to avoid striking a vehicle traveling in front of it and lost control. The Accord began to rotate in a clockwise direction and traveled off the east edge of roadway where it struck the right side of the disabled Explorer.
GEORGETOWN, DE

