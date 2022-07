For the past two years, Reina has had three jobs. “Teacher, mother, provider,” she said. “It was very difficult.”. Reina, who asked to be referred to by her first name out of concern for retaliation, is a domestic worker in DC. When she moved to the U.S. from Honduras in 2018, domestic work seemed like a good setup. Reina enjoys taking care of children, and meeting families helped her get to know a new country.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 DAYS AGO