WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that the House today passed her amendment to the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act that would give the District of Columbia the same number of U.S. service academy nominations and appointments as states. Currently, each member of the House and Senate is allocated five appointments to each of the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy, and is allowed to nominate 10 people for each appointment as it becomes vacant. However, because D.C. has no senators, the District is deprived of 10 appointments to each of these service academies.

