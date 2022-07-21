ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Throwback: Suns Coach Monty Williams Shows Love to Milwaukee After Losing NBA Finals

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUTkY_0go1uS3900

Monty Williams earned everybody's respect after the classy gesture.

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams is one of the most respected men in his position.

On the court, he has helped guide the Suns to some of their best basketball played in years, and has a nice Coach of the Year award from this previous season to prove it.

Off the court, Williams is known to develop relationships with those he's coached and worked alongside with. Part of what makes him so successful is his ability to reach the human depths of some of the world's greatest athletes and maximize their strengths.

That was nearly done just last summer, when the Suns found themselves up 2-0 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals before losing their next four games to lose the series.

It was heart-shattering from many reasons, but a moment of true authenticity and respect came during the post-game celebrations in the locker room when Williams went to congratulate the Bucks on what they accomplished despite having just fallen short of etching his name in NBA history books.

"I don't want to take away from (what you guys are celebrating), I just wanted to come and congratulate as a man, as a coach. You guys deserve it. I'm thankful for the experience. You guys made me a better coach and made us a better team. Congratulations," said Williams while embracing Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It surely stung for Williams to walk into the array of champagne and music, but the small gesture certainly went a long way for the Bucks and the rest of the NBA.

