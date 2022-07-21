2 women killed in a high-speed Cazenovia crash; New Woodstock man charged with manslaughter

A New Woodstock man faces charges of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter after two people died in a crash in Cazenovia.

At 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, Madison County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to state Route 92 near West Lake Road where the driver of a 2004 GMC Yukon SUV traveling east on the shoulder of the roadway at high speed had lost control, moved into the westbound lane and struck a 2016 Ford Focus head on.

The two occupants of the Ford Focus died as a result of the crash.

Driver Deborah Sorrentino, 69, of Syracuse, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle, Augusta Sorrentino, 92, of Manlius, was transported to Upstate Medical Center, where she later died from the injuries she sustained.

Justin Haines, 35, the driver and sole occupant of the SUV, had to be extricated from the vehicle which had overturned in the westbound lane. He was transported to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse where he was treated for minor injuries.

A third vehicle traveling eastbound had swerved to avoid the collision and struck Haines' vehicle, causing damage. The driver of that vehicle sustained minor injuries, was treated at the scene and released.

Haines has been charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide, two counts of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of second-degree assault. He was also issued multiple traffic tickets and was being held at Madison County jail pending an arraignment.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by New York State Police, the Cazenovia Police Department, the Cazenovia Fire Department, the Manlius Fire Department and CAVAC.