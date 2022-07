Saved: On July 5, a surfer by the name of Adam was surfing near South Beach in Point Reyes when he was struck in the head by his board after a fall. Adam was knocked unconscious in the water. Witnesses and some of his fellow surfers pulled him from the water and found Adam unconscious and not breathing. He’d been in the water for almost 5 minutes before being located. A bystander, Cameron, called 911 and for the next 15 minutes was coached by our 911 Dispatcher Sarah Van Guilder on providing CPR and rescue breathing on Adam. With the collaboration of everyone involved, Adam coughed up the water in his lungs and regained consciousness. Adam was flown to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by CHP – Golden Gate Division Air Operations where he received additional care.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO