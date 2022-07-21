ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Maney Takes Over Mid Michigan Women’s Basketball Program

MT. PLEASANT — Mid Michigan will have a new women’s basketball head coach next season, but it’s a familiar face for the area and its players. Lance Maney will be the next head coach.

Maney played at Mid Michigan and takes over the women’s program after being an assistant for the men’s team. He also has head coaching experience at Shepherd and when he lived in South Florida.

Being from the area, he’s looking forward to leading the program, especially one with strong connections.

“Obviously playing here and being my hometown kind of makes it a little bit more special feeling,” Maney said. “Being from the area, I’ve worked with some of the girls in the past when they’re in high school and stuff. So I’m not coming in completely blind and having some relationships obviously helps.”

Mid Michigan went 20-10 overall and 13-5 in conference play last season. They averaged 73.5 points per game. They have a strong history of success, including a 28-3 record in 2019-2020.

“They have a strong core of returning players as well. I’m really excited and want to finally get to work with them and just kind of see how far we can push it and how successful we can be,” Maney said.

