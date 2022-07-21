ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Appears In New Episode Of 'The Orville'

By Kelly Fisher
 4 days ago
Photo: HULU

Dolly Parton is time traveling centuries into the future as she appears on The Orville. The country music legend shared on her social media channels on Thursday (July 21) that it was “an honor to be on [The Orville] with [Seth MacFarlane] and [Rena Owen].

“I might be as old as yesterday, but with all this new technology they make me look as new as tomorrow! I really hope the fans enjoy it as much as I enjoyed being a part of it,” Parton wrote in the caption of her photo. Her fans and social media followers gushed in the comments, excited to see the country star appear on the show. One commenter exclaimed: “I didn’t think it was possible to love you even more!!!”

The Hulu original is MacFarlane’s “epic space adventure series,” set 400 years in the future. The Orville: New Horizons “finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships,” its description reads.

She's a hero of our time. Who else was excited to see this legend on [The Orville]?” a tweet from the show reads, sharing Parton’s photo. Parton appears on the show as herself, according to IMDb. See Parton’s tweet here:

