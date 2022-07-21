ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Deal to restart Ukrainian grain exports in Black Sea ‘to be signed on Friday’

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ULCrC_0go1qBQs00
A truck is seen at a grain terminal during harvesting in the Odesa region last month. Millions of tonnes are stuck in silos at the Ukrainian port.

Ukraine and Russia are due to sign a UN-backed deal on Friday to allow the export of millions of tonnes of grain from blockaded Black Sea ports, potentially averting the threat of a catastrophic global food crisis.

The signing of the agreement in Istanbul is expected to be attended by the UN secretary general António Guterres and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey’s president, who played a key role in the negotiations.

The detail of the deal had been finalised when Erdoğan met Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, in Tehran earlier this week, officials in Ankara said. Turkey has the authority over sea traffic entering and leaving the Black Sea.

İbrahim Kalın, a spokesman for Erdoğan, said the arrangement when sealed on Friday afternoon would be “critical for global grain security”.

Ukraine is the world’s fifth-largest wheat exporter but exports have badly stalled since the war began, with about 20m tonnes of grain stuck in silos at the port of Odesa close to the front line.

Despite the impending food crisis, Ukraine has been wary of demining its ports due to the threat posed by Russia while the Kremlin had raised concerns that the waters could be used to ship in western military equipment.

On Thursday night, the office of the Turkish president said a general agreement had been reached on a UN-led plan during talks in Istanbul last week and that it would now be put in writing by the parties. It is due to be signed on Friday at the Dolmabahce Palace offices at 13.30 GMT, Erdoğan’s office said.

Before last week’s talks, diplomats said the plan included Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships in and out through mined port waters.

Russia is said to have in turn agreed to a truce while shipments move and Turkey – supported by the United Nations – will inspect ships to allay Russian fears of weapon smuggling.

The UN and Turkey have been working for two months to broker what Guterres called a “package” deal – to resume Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports and facilitate Russian grain and fertiliser shipments.

The US state department said on Thursday night it welcomed the deal “in principle” and was focused on holding Russia accountable for implementing the deal.

Ukraine appeared to sound a note of caution over the deal on Thursday night as its foreign ministry said that another round of UN-led would take place in Turkey on Friday. “In summary, a document may be signed which will bind the sides to (ensure) safe functioning of export routes in the Black Sea,” Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko told Reuters.

Nikolenko said the Ukrainian delegation at the talks would only support decisions that would guarantee the safety of Ukraine’s southern regions, “strong positions” of Ukraine’s armed forces in the Black Sea, and safe exports of Ukrainian agricultural produce.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, briefly mentioned the possible deal in his latest national address on Thursday evening, saying: “Tomorrow we also expect news for our state from Turkey – regarding the unblocking of our ports.”

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine’s deputy agriculture minister, Taras Vysotskiy, had said the country could restart exports quickly.

“The majority of the [Odesa port] infrastructure … remains, so it is a question of several weeks in the event there are proper security guarantees,” he told Ukrainian television.

Moscow has denied responsibility for worsening the food crisis, blaming instead western sanctions for slowing its own food and fertiliser exports and Ukraine for mining its Black Sea ports.

A day after the Istanbul talks last week, the US sought to facilitate Russian food and fertiliser exports by reassuring banks, shipping and insurance companies that such transactions would not breach Washington’s sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 151 of the invasion

Russia has targeted Ukraine’s main port of Odesa – through which grain shipments would take place – with cruise missile strikes, barely 12 hours after Moscow signed a deal with Ukraine to allow monitored grain exports from Ukraine’s southern ports. “The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles,” Ukraine’s operational command south wrote on Telegram, raising doubts about the viability of the deal that was intended to release 20m tonnes of grain to ward off famine in large parts of the developing world.
MILITARY
The Guardian

A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it

In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
EUROPE
Newsweek

Putin Meets With Top Officials as Russia Worries Over Devastating HIMARS

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a cabinet meeting on Monday with senior officials, amid concerns about Ukraine's High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) from the United States that Western officials claim hamper Moscow's war efforts. The rocket systems first arrived in Ukraine in June from the U.S and have...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Putin 'suffers late-night health scare with medics rushed to his bedside' says Telegram channel which has made various claims about Putin's welfare

Vladimir Putin suffered a late-night health scare over the weekend, according to a Telegram channel which claims to monitor the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old suffered from 'severe nausea' overnight Friday into Saturday with doctors rushed to his bedside for around three hours, General SVR channel said. Putin has now...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning to Nancy: Beijing says it is 'seriously prepared' if Pelosi dares to make Taiwan trip and promises 'serious consequences' - as Taipei holds INVASION drills for residents

China warned Monday it was getting 'seriously prepared' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reportedly visit to the island of Taiwan, a trip that Beijing has made clear it opposes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's public comments come after the Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately issued some...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
24/7 Wall St.

Foreign Countries That Own the Most U.S. Land

In an interview earlier this year, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa warned that foreign buyers were snatching up prime U.S. farmland in an effort to “dominate food production.” Grassley specifically mentioned China in his call for more oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural production. “As foreign investors look to gobble up U.S. food and […]
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Sea#United Nations#Us State Department#Business Economics#Sea Ports#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Un#Kremlin#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
The Guardian

The 20 best easy Mediterranean recipes

Dishes that read like poetry: pomegranate fattoush, burrata on bruschetta, huevos a la flamenca, strawberries in moscatel with sandcakes. Twenty delicious and easy recipes from the north and south of the Mediterranean. We have Richard Olney’s fabled fennel baked with white wine, Claudia Roden’s chicken with olives and boiled lemons, Imad Alarnab’s baked halibut. Simple lunches and dinners to be eaten inside or out. Pasta con le sarde from Giorgio Locatelli, black figs, feta and red wine from Selin Kiazim. Summery food for friends or family, or a near-effortless treat on your own.
RECIPES
The Associated Press

EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union governments agreed Tuesday to ration natural gas this winter to protect themselves against any further supply cuts by Russia as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine. EU energy ministers approved a draft European law meant to lower demand for gas by 15% from August through March. The new legislation entails voluntary national steps to reduce gas consumption and, if they yield insufficient savings, a trigger for mandatory moves in the 27-member bloc. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the move, saying in a statement that “the EU has taken a decisive step to face down the threat of a full gas disruption by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.” On Monday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would limit supplies to the EU through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity, heightening concerns that Putin will use gas trade to challenge the bloc’s opposition to the war in Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

372K+
Followers
88K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy