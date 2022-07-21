Deal to restart Ukrainian grain exports in Black Sea ‘to be signed on Friday’

A truck is seen at a grain terminal during harvesting in the Odesa region last month. Millions of tonnes are stuck in silos at the Ukrainian port.

Ukraine and Russia are due to sign a UN-backed deal on Friday to allow the export of millions of tonnes of grain from blockaded Black Sea ports, potentially averting the threat of a catastrophic global food crisis.

The signing of the agreement in Istanbul is expected to be attended by the UN secretary general António Guterres and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey’s president, who played a key role in the negotiations.

The detail of the deal had been finalised when Erdoğan met Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, in Tehran earlier this week, officials in Ankara said. Turkey has the authority over sea traffic entering and leaving the Black Sea.

İbrahim Kalın, a spokesman for Erdoğan, said the arrangement when sealed on Friday afternoon would be “critical for global grain security”.

Ukraine is the world’s fifth-largest wheat exporter but exports have badly stalled since the war began, with about 20m tonnes of grain stuck in silos at the port of Odesa close to the front line.

Despite the impending food crisis, Ukraine has been wary of demining its ports due to the threat posed by Russia while the Kremlin had raised concerns that the waters could be used to ship in western military equipment.

On Thursday night, the office of the Turkish president said a general agreement had been reached on a UN-led plan during talks in Istanbul last week and that it would now be put in writing by the parties. It is due to be signed on Friday at the Dolmabahce Palace offices at 13.30 GMT, Erdoğan’s office said.

Before last week’s talks, diplomats said the plan included Ukrainian vessels guiding grain ships in and out through mined port waters.

Russia is said to have in turn agreed to a truce while shipments move and Turkey – supported by the United Nations – will inspect ships to allay Russian fears of weapon smuggling.

The UN and Turkey have been working for two months to broker what Guterres called a “package” deal – to resume Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports and facilitate Russian grain and fertiliser shipments.

The US state department said on Thursday night it welcomed the deal “in principle” and was focused on holding Russia accountable for implementing the deal.

Ukraine appeared to sound a note of caution over the deal on Thursday night as its foreign ministry said that another round of UN-led would take place in Turkey on Friday. “In summary, a document may be signed which will bind the sides to (ensure) safe functioning of export routes in the Black Sea,” Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko told Reuters.

Nikolenko said the Ukrainian delegation at the talks would only support decisions that would guarantee the safety of Ukraine’s southern regions, “strong positions” of Ukraine’s armed forces in the Black Sea, and safe exports of Ukrainian agricultural produce.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, briefly mentioned the possible deal in his latest national address on Thursday evening, saying: “Tomorrow we also expect news for our state from Turkey – regarding the unblocking of our ports.”

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine’s deputy agriculture minister, Taras Vysotskiy, had said the country could restart exports quickly.

“The majority of the [Odesa port] infrastructure … remains, so it is a question of several weeks in the event there are proper security guarantees,” he told Ukrainian television.

Moscow has denied responsibility for worsening the food crisis, blaming instead western sanctions for slowing its own food and fertiliser exports and Ukraine for mining its Black Sea ports.

A day after the Istanbul talks last week, the US sought to facilitate Russian food and fertiliser exports by reassuring banks, shipping and insurance companies that such transactions would not breach Washington’s sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.