The Great Oregon Steam-Up is coming up on the horizon it Brooks Powerline Heritage ParkAnyone who harbors a fascination for history should seriously consider visiting Brooks during one of the upcoming weekends. The annual Great Oregon Steam-Up is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31 and Aug. 6-7, at Powerland Heritage Park in Brooks. This event is touted as the 2022 Gold Winner among events reviewed by Best of the Willamette Valley. The regional-rating website noted: "The Great Oregon Steam-Up is the showcase event at Powerland Heritage Park. This feature event is currently celebrating 52 continuous years of operation and...

BROOKS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO