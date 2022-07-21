Insurance commissioner to college students: Get renter's insurance

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is urging college students who are moving into rentals this fall to strongly consider purchasing renter’s insurance. File Photo/TownNews.com Content Exchange

ATLANTA — Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is urging college students who are moving into rentals this fall to strongly consider purchasing renter’s insurance.

Purchasing renters insurance is crucial to protect your property in the event of theft, fire, or other unexpected disasters, King said in a news release. Although landlords have their own policies for the property, that does not mean your belongings are covered. Additionally, some landlords may require tenants to have renters insurance.