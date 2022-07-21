ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insurance commissioner to college students: Get renter's insurance

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is urging college students who are moving into rentals this fall to strongly consider purchasing renter’s insurance. File Photo/TownNews.com Content Exchange

ATLANTA — Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is urging college students who are moving into rentals this fall to strongly consider purchasing renter’s insurance.

Purchasing renters insurance is crucial to protect your property in the event of theft, fire, or other unexpected disasters, King said in a news release. Although landlords have their own policies for the property, that does not mean your belongings are covered. Additionally, some landlords may require tenants to have renters insurance.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
