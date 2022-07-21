Fulton Board of Aldermen approves purchase of new City Hall building

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) A pair of brand-new basketball courts are now open at General Young Park. Mayor Charles Scott attended the ribbon cutting Saturday, July 23, 2022, and said that following through on promises, like new and improved amenities, is an important thing for the children of Aberdeen. "What it...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus has named Doran Johnson interim chief of police. The assistant chief will assume the role on Aug. 16 following the retirement of current Police Chief Fred Shelton. Mayor Keith Gaskin asked Shelton to step down in early July. When asked why, the mayor cited the...
Though no deal is yet in the works, two local developers have expressed interest in a pair of lots at the corner of Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue North, according to Columbus Redevelopment Authority President Marthalie Porter. CRA began marketing those properties on July 15 with hopes of making it...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - People can apply to become a security guard at Securitas in Tupelo. "We monitor things on our lot to make sure that everything goes right and everybody is safe," security guard Mondalay Monday said. "No one comes in and out of our lot without we getting...
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement seized almost 100 pounds of marijuana Sunday night in Union County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the seizure happened along Interstate 22 near New Albany. MHP has not released information about any arrests.
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The indie bookstore trend is continuing with a new, local business. Bookends recently opened in Pontotoc along Main Street. The company is 100% female-owned. The struggling economy did not stop four women from chasing their dreams. “It is a little scary," co-owner Arlissa Whisenant said. "It...
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Alcorn County authorities are chasing down a new lead in the search for Wade Davis. Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said someone came forward during the weekend claiming to have seen Davis the same day he disappeared. Davis disappeared the morning of June 22 while out...
ECRU, MISS. (WCBI) – With the start of school right around the corner, teachers and students are gearing up for extracurricular activities, but money is always an issue for many schools. One parent in Pontotoc County is doing what she can to help raise money for the choir program.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-One person is sent to the hospital following an early Sunday shooting. Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said shots were fired around 1 a.m. in the Laquinta Inn and Suites parking lot. Apparently, there was an altercation just before the gunfire. One person was hit in arm. They...
UPDATE: The two teens have been found, according to Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office. ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. — Two teens were declared missing by the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s office said Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16, were last seen at Mapco Gas Station on Highway 72 east in Corinth, Mississippi around 10:15 […]
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police released information about an early July break in at Southern Bath & Kitchen. Officers received the report on July 5. More than $18,000 in copper line was reported stolen. Police arrested Russell Reich, 35, of Mooreville, and charged him with burglary of a commercial...
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Alcorn County are asking the public for help locating two teenagers. The teenagers are Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16. They were last seen driving a silver Toyota 4-Runner Saturday night, July 23 in Corinth. The SUV was seen at approximately 10:15 at...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A dice game led to one person being shot in Tupelo. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened Thursday morning, July 21 shortly after midnight along Southside Drive. One man was shot multiple times, according to police, and is expected to survive.
Mississippi officials are on the lookout for two teens who have been missing since Saturday evening. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for 17-year-old Danny Seals and 16-year-old Summer Blades. The two were last seen in a 2007 silver Toyota 4-Runner at Mapco gas station on Highway...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - One man is in custody for an early Wednesday evening shooting in Lowndes County. The shooting happened in the Crawford community. One shooting victim is in stable condition at the hospital in Columbus. The investigation led to the arrest of Adam Malone for aggravated assault. According...
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 21-year-old man from Tupelo has been identified as the victim in a Lee County homicide. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Greene says his name is Jeremiah Flakes. He was 21. His body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab. A report of a...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was found Sunday morning, July 17 in Tupelo. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the body was found at a Chevron gas station on South Gloster Street. She identified the man as Takei McFarland,...
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Police are investigating a shooting in Tupelo that left one man injured. And investigators say it started with an illegal dice game. Officers responded to the shooting on Southside Drive just after 12:00 am Thursday. Officers found a victim with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Kids/Children Name: Yes(2)- Tim Noran, Andre Montgomery. Robbie comes from a huge family. They were eight siblings in total. The woman is successful in every corner of her career. She took some wild decisions, from singing in groups to involving The Beatles to making a television series and running her own business. This woman is fierce and has done it all.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 20-year-old is accused of stabbing another individual in Tupelo. The assault happened on July 13 along Carnation Street at an old milk plant, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. The male victim was found at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Gloster Street...
Comments / 0