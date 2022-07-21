ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, MS

Fulton Board of Aldermen approves purchase of new City Hall building

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFulton leaders have their eyes on a new,...

Ribbon-cutting opens new basketball courts in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) A pair of brand-new basketball courts are now open at General Young Park. Mayor Charles Scott attended the ribbon cutting Saturday, July 23, 2022, and said that following through on promises, like new and improved amenities, is an important thing for the children of Aberdeen. "What it...
ABERDEEN, MS
Johnson named interim police chief in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus has named Doran Johnson interim chief of police. The assistant chief will assume the role on Aug. 16 following the retirement of current Police Chief Fred Shelton. Mayor Keith Gaskin asked Shelton to step down in early July. When asked why, the mayor cited the...
COLUMBUS, MS
Restaurant sought for old Chevron lot

Though no deal is yet in the works, two local developers have expressed interest in a pair of lots at the corner of Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue North, according to Columbus Redevelopment Authority President Marthalie Porter. CRA began marketing those properties on July 15 with hopes of making it...
COLUMBUS, MS
Skilled to Work - Securitas

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - People can apply to become a security guard at Securitas in Tupelo. "We monitor things on our lot to make sure that everything goes right and everybody is safe," security guard Mondalay Monday said. "No one comes in and out of our lot without we getting...
TUPELO, MS
Fulton, MS
Fulton, MS
Almost 100 pounds of marijuana seized in Union County

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement seized almost 100 pounds of marijuana Sunday night in Union County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the seizure happened along Interstate 22 near New Albany. MHP has not released information about any arrests.
UNION COUNTY, MS
New Pontotoc bookstore is 100% female-owned

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The indie bookstore trend is continuing with a new, local business. Bookends recently opened in Pontotoc along Main Street. The company is 100% female-owned. The struggling economy did not stop four women from chasing their dreams. “It is a little scary," co-owner Arlissa Whisenant said. "It...
PONTOTOC, MS
Columbus police investigate Sunday morning shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-One person is sent to the hospital following an early Sunday shooting. Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said shots were fired around 1 a.m. in the Laquinta Inn and Suites parking lot. Apparently, there was an altercation just before the gunfire. One person was hit in arm. They...
COLUMBUS, MS
Teens missing from Corinth found safe

UPDATE: The two teens have been found, according to Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office. ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. — Two teens were declared missing by the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s office said Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16, were last seen at Mapco Gas Station on Highway 72 east in Corinth, Mississippi around 10:15 […]
CORINTH, MS
Store break-in lands Mooreville man behind bars in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police released information about an early July break in at Southern Bath & Kitchen. Officers received the report on July 5. More than $18,000 in copper line was reported stolen. Police arrested Russell Reich, 35, of Mooreville, and charged him with burglary of a commercial...
TUPELO, MS
Missing Alcorn County teens found safe

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Alcorn County are asking the public for help locating two teenagers. The teenagers are Danny Seals, 17, and Summer Blades, 16. They were last seen driving a silver Toyota 4-Runner Saturday night, July 23 in Corinth. The SUV was seen at approximately 10:15 at...
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
Witnesses: Dice game led to shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A dice game led to one person being shot in Tupelo. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened Thursday morning, July 21 shortly after midnight along Southside Drive. One man was shot multiple times, according to police, and is expected to survive.
TUPELO, MS
Arrest made for Crawford shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - One man is in custody for an early Wednesday evening shooting in Lowndes County. The shooting happened in the Crawford community. One shooting victim is in stable condition at the hospital in Columbus. The investigation led to the arrest of Adam Malone for aggravated assault. According...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Tupelo man identified as the victim in Lee County homicide

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 21-year-old man from Tupelo has been identified as the victim in a Lee County homicide. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Greene says his name is Jeremiah Flakes. He was 21. His body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab. A report of a...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Coroner identifies body found Sunday in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was found Sunday morning, July 17 in Tupelo. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the body was found at a Chevron gas station on South Gloster Street. She identified the man as Takei McFarland,...
TUPELO, MS
Police investigating shooting that left one man injured in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Police are investigating a shooting in Tupelo that left one man injured. And investigators say it started with an illegal dice game. Officers responded to the shooting on Southside Drive just after 12:00 am Thursday. Officers found a victim with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
TUPELO, MS
COLUMBUS, MS
Tupelo stabbing suspect arrested at motel five days later

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 20-year-old is accused of stabbing another individual in Tupelo. The assault happened on July 13 along Carnation Street at an old milk plant, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. The male victim was found at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Gloster Street...
TUPELO, MS

