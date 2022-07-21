ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

New Restaurant By J. Theodore and Rare Books Bar Founders Comes To Frisco

By Virginia Mingorance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Collin County restaurateurs Derek and Sheree Simms compare themselves to other power couples like HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines, saying they bring the same confidence and creativity to the hospitality industry. The duo has already made a name for themselves in North Texas with the success of their...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

International salon Nikita Hair opening first Texas location in Frisco

Nikita Hair will open in September on Preston Road in Frisco. (Courtesy Nikita Hair) Nikita Hair will open its first Texas hair salon in September as the company continues its expansion into the U.S. with a store in Frisco. The company, which originated in Norway, has over 150 locations across Europe, according to marketing manager Jennifer Cruz. Nikita Hair provides hair cuts, coloring extensions and hair treatments for women, men and children. The Frisco location will be 1,700 square feet and located in the Shops at Creekside development alongside tenants such as Waxonomy and Sweetwaters Coffee, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The hair salon will also sell its own line of hair and skin products called Eleni & Chris at its store at 13030 Preston Road, Ste. 500, Frisco. www.nikitahair.com.
FRISCO, TX
Eater

What’s the Deal With Portillo Hot Dogs Invading Dallas?

Folks have been lining up around DFW to taste Portillo’s hot dogs — Chicago style. Even in this extreme heat wave, our friends at Axios Dallas reported a five-hour line downtown on Friday to try one. Portillo’s started as a hot dog stand in the ’60s and will...
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

Yelp says this is the best place to get cheesecake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — “The [cheese]cake is a lie.” Yes, we know that’s not how the saying goes, but any chance I can make a Portal reference, I will. It’s no fib to say that cheesecake is a great dessert. Texture, flavor, and versatility; cheesecake has it all. In honor of this food, Yelp has released a report, looking at which places serve the best cheesecake in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

The very best drive-thrus to stop at in and around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves the convenience that a drive-thru restaurant provides, sometimes convenience means not best quality however, quality is always in the eyes or the taste buds of the beholder. Summertime is in full swing at this point in North Texas and crazy enough July is about...
DALLAS, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Plan your trip to Texas' 'Christmas capital' for a North Pole train ride

One of the beautiful things about Texas is that you don't need to flee the state to take a unique vacation. From gulf-coastal beaches, big cities, West Texas cowboy retreats, and charming small towns — each with their own claim to fame — there is a lot of ground to cover. Over in Grapevine, tucked between Dallas and Fort Worth, four-and-a-half hours north of San Antonio, visitors will find themselves surrounded by vineyards in the state's "Christmas capital."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fwtx.com

Jacket Required: Inside Tim Love’s Latest Italian Joint, Caterina’s

Steven Magee, a writer and expert on human health, once said, “The key to being prolific is to take the routes that few have traveled.”. In the local restaurant industry, few have taken more chances — pulling the trigger on outside-the-box, road-less-traveled concepts — than the person who might be Fort Worth’s most prolific and recognizable chef, Tim Love.
FORT WORTH, TX
AOL Corp

15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for the Lone Star State. Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Official: Grass fire torches as many as 20 Dallas-area homes

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas – A grass fire apparently sparked by a mower swept about 300 yards across a tinder-dry open field to a suburban Dallas subdivision Monday, burning through wooden fences and torching as many as 20 homes, officials said. The blaze in Balch Springs was the latest in...
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
mckinneyonline.com

7 Seafood Places to try Near McKinney

Sure, we may not live near the water, but there are still some pretty good seafood spots in North Dallas. We have put together a list of some of our favorites using online review sites to sort out the best ones. Twisted Tails Crawfish. Louisiana spices flavor this seafood stand...
MCKINNEY, TX
Local Profile

Get Ready For School In Collin County

Summer break is coming to an end in a couple of weeks and parents know what that means: rushing to get everything ready for the school year. We’ve come up with a handy guide for preparing for the first day of school. School Year Calendars. Frisco, Allen, Plano, Blue...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
flower-mound.com

Texas Star Cafe Now Open

Looking for a new breakfast spot this Sunday morning? Texas Star Cafe is now open in Flower Mound! You can find them at 1901 Long Prairie Rd., Suite 180, in the Founders Square shopping center. Along with their cute country aesthetic, the breakfast and lunch restaurant offers a mix of sweet and savory options, including tasty French toast, cheesy omeletes, country fried steak, and even classic Tex-Mex dishes.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
WFAA

Why the alarming surge in contracts being canceled for new homes in Dallas-Fort Worth?

DALLAS — this story and other Dallas-Fort Worth business news through our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. North Texas homebuilders are seeing an alarming surge in cancelations of contracts on new homes, triggering a sharp drop in sales and pending sales last month, and a record rate of increase in new home listings in the Multiple Listing Service.
DALLAS, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Poisonous Plant That Looks Like Harmless Flower Found Growing In Texas

A highly poisonous plant has been spotted in Texas and officials say it's growing in an area where residents can accidentally come into contact with it. The water hemlock plant has been found growing around White Rock Lake in Dallas, according to WFAA. It looks harmless — a small round cluster of white flowers — but the water hemlock plant packs a punch that's "highly toxic" and affects the central nervous system typically by ingesting it, although a reaction is possible via skin contact.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

U-Haul Opening New Store In Princeton, Texas By 2024

U-Haul plans to open a new state-of-the-art retail, moving and self-storage facility at U.S. Highway 380 and Boorman Lane in Princeton. According to the official announcement, U-Haul acquired the undeveloped 8.83-acre property on July 11. “Preliminary plans call for the creation of a four-story building with indoor climate-controlled self-storage, outdoor...
PRINCETON, TX
bryancountypatriot.com

Durant alum comes home and buys local pizza restaurant

Durant has a way of bringing people back home. Being back in the area is the reason Holden and Elizabeth Wright have returned to Bryan County. “Prior to this, I was a chemical engineer,” Holden said. “I worked at a refinery up in Tulsa and at a refinery in west Texas, as well. My wife and I were talking about it and we just really wanted to move back to Durant.
DURANT, OK
Plano, TX
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

