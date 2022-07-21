Amelia L. Hampton

Duncan “Dave” David Smith, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the age of 79. He retired from Hoerbiger Corp. as an...
Patricia Anne Smith of Magnolia joined her heavenly father in glory on the evening of Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was a faithful member of the Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church in Magnolia, where she cherished the relationships she formed with her church family. Patricia was born on March 26, 1950...
Virginia Stuart Miller, 88, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Oaks Memory Care in TEXarkana. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Magnolia. Virginia “Ginny” was a member of MJCL, Newcomers Club, and the Alter Guild at FUMC. She loved gardening and loved working in her yard.
Savannah Lewis, a licensed professional counselor, recently joined Methodist Family Health's counseling clinic in Magnolia as program coordinator. She will provide supervision, consultation, in-service training and related support services to the staff in the Magnolia clinic and school-based program in El Dorado. She also will provide individual, family and group...
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Saturday, July 23. Anthony Massey, 29, Magnolia, criminal trespass. Farris Johnson, 42, Magnolia, failure to appear. Sunday, July...
Interfaith Clinic, a SHARE Foundation of El Dorado agency, held a ceremony to rename its laboratory in honor of Kerry Murphree, APRN. Family, friends, and staff attended the dedication and honored Kerry by sharing memories and stories about her personal and professional life. Kerry was a SHARE Foundation scholarship recipient...
Auditions for the Magnolia Arts Center production of “The Red Velvet Cake War” will be 6-8 p.m. August 2-3 at the center. Cast members will be age 20 and older. Show dates are September 14-18. For more information, call Janet Rider-Babbitt at 870-901-3600 or email janet@magnoliarts.net . “The...
Four entertainers will be featured during Magnolia Arts’ “Music in the Round” on Friday, August 6 at the Magnolia Arts Center. Josh Matheny, Mae Estes, Meg McRae and Will Jones will take the stage at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for members...
Even though Gloria Samantha Beasley told the judge that “prison is not working for me,” she still received a four-year sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Beasley, 35, was sentenced Thursday in 13th Judicial District Court on two counts of failure to appear, which are Class C felonies. Another matter of her revocation will be discussed on September 1 in Judge David Talley Jr.’s courtroom.
Kezzie Rudd-Walton has been promoted to educational diagnostician in Grand Prairie ISD in Grand Prairie, TX. Rudd-Walton is the daughter of LeRoy and Peggy Rudd, and the granddaughter of Lorene Rudd, all of Magnolia. Rudd-Walton is a 1995 graduate of Magnolia High School and a 1999 graduate of Southern Arkansas...
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during July 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Deleana Fields Allen v. Sean M. Allen. July 14. Married February 27, 1987. Amanda Fish v. Douglas Fish. July 14. Plaintiff...
Brandon Tucker, 27, of Magnolia has been arrested after fighting with two Magnolia police officers. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement that officers went to a location on West Main Street on Thursday, responding to a complaint about a man making threats. Tucker was identified as the suspect and when officers tried to question him, he ran.
Active cases of COVID-19 rose in Columbia and Union counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new deaths due to the virus in the five-county region of South Arkansas. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,821. Total Active Cases: 121, up 11 since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases:...
The Brad Smiley Era of Southern Arkansas football will feature four home games for the Muleriders in the 2022 season. Tickets are on sale for all four games at Wilkins Stadium. Tickets for Mid-October's Murphy USA Classic in El Dorado, which will see SAU once again serve as the home team, will be made available at a later date.
After threatening to kill his mother, and then showing violent tendencies while at the Columbia County probation office, Jonathan Ellis was sentenced Thursday in 13th Judicial District Court to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Ellis, 38, who has a history of mental issues, spoke some during the...
Domtar Corporation, best known in South Arkansas for its massive pulp and paper mill in Ashdown, is acquiring Resolute Forest Products, which has sawmills in El Dorado and Glenwood. The Paper Excellence Group of Vancouver, B.C., will make the acquisition through its wholly-owned Domtar Corporation subsidiary. Domtar will buy all...
The seventh-annual Mulerider Club Kickoff Event will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 at the Story Barn. Southern Arkansas University’s Department of Athletics has partnered with Farmers Bank & Trust for the event. It serves as the official start to the 2022-23 athletic year at SAU and will feature a sit-down dinner that will include burgers, chips and dessert, season previews provided by fall coaches, and a meet-and-greet session with various members of the SAU athletic department and Mulerider Club Advisory Board members.
