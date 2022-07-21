Amelia L. Hampton

Even though Gloria Samantha Beasley told the judge that “prison is not working for me,” she still received a four-year sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Beasley, 35, was sentenced Thursday in 13th Judicial District Court on two counts of failure to appear, which are Class C felonies. Another matter of her revocation will be discussed on September 1 in Judge David Talley Jr.’s courtroom.

